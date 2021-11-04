Skip to Content
Sunny skies and warmer through the weekend

11-4 HIGHS

Mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures Thursday afternoon.

TODAY: High pressure will bring sunshine and temperatures in the mid and upper-60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid and upper-30s.

EXTENDED: Warm and dry through the weekend with temperatures in the 70s through Sunday. A significant shift in the weather pattern by the middle of next week with cooler temps and a chance for showers.

