Sunny skies and warmer through the weekend
Mainly sunny skies and mild temperatures Thursday afternoon.
TODAY: High pressure will bring sunshine and temperatures in the mid and upper-60s this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid and upper-30s.
EXTENDED: Warm and dry through the weekend with temperatures in the 70s through Sunday. A significant shift in the weather pattern by the middle of next week with cooler temps and a chance for showers.
