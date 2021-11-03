More sunshine today. Warmer weather on the way.

Milder today with more sunshine, even warmer for the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures slightly below average this afternoon with highs in the mid and upper-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with morning lows Thursday in the upper-20s and low-30s.

EXTENDED: High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine and some very warm November temperatures with highs Saturday and Sunday in the low-70s for many of us. Our next storm system arrive for the middle of next week.