Periods of rain and chilly temperatures Tuesday

11-2 HIGHS

Cloudy skies, cold with rain showers Tuesday.

TODAY: Numerous passing rain showers throughout the day Tuesday. Highs today will be in the low-30s.

TONIGHT: Showers will become more isolated during the overnight hours. Morning lows Wednesday will fall into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Mainly cloudy early Wednesday with partial clearing by afternoon. Any showers will be isolated. High pressure builds across the region with warming temperatures this weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

