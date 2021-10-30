Cool and Gloomy Halloween

Tonight: Remaining mostly clear through the evening hours with low temperatures to 33 degrees in Colorado Springs and 34 in Pueblo. Gradually turning mostly cloudy after midnight with patchy fog possible through the early morning hours Sunday.

Sunday: The possible fog and low clouds will be a theme through the entire day. In addition to cold air dropping south from Wyoming, it'll be a significantly cooler day than the last few. High temperatures only to 44 degrees in Colorado Springs and 49 in Pueblo. We average 44 degree high temperatures in late December. Isolated early evening rain showers possible across El Paso County, changing to light snow flurries across the higher elevations with minimal accumulation.

Extended: Entering into an active weather pattern with rain/snow chances through Wednesday with high temperatures really struggling to push out of the 40s.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.