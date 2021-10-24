Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Slightly Cooler – 10/24/2021

Overview: We’re tracking a couple of cold fronts that will bring snow to the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide, periods of wind to the plains, and possibly some spotty rain and snow showers to the eastern mountains and I-25 corridor.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, we’ll be breezy at times and a little cooler, especially in the morning, but later in the day high temperatures should climb into the 50s to lower 60s for the mountains and mountain valleys, 60s to lower 70s for the plains.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s for the plains with 20s and 30s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended: Breezy to windy at times and warmer on Monday with high temperatures back into the 70s for the plains although a few spots on the northern slopes of the Raton Mesa will likely reach the lower 80s and it could be a little cooler near the Kansas state line, mainly 60s to near 70 for our local mountain communities and high valleys. The wind will be on the increase Monday night and Tuesday as a stronger cold front moves over the state. We expect a decent snowfall over the ski resorts on Tuesday, and as the wave moves over the area later Tuesday into Tuesday evening we’ll have our best chance for scattered rain and/or snow showers over the eastern mountains and the I-25 corridor. The primary weather of note for the plains on Tuesday will be the wind which will be quite gusty and colder as high temperatures fall back into 50s and 60s for most areas, but the far southeastern plains could reach to lower 70s again. The rest of the week looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry. Wednesday will likely be windy again, but by Thursday and Friday the wind should be easing some.