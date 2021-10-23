Mountain Snow Showers Tonight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible along the I-25 corridor, but most lower elevation cities will be staying dry. Snow showers in the mountains, with moderate to heavy snow possible across the high peaks of the continental divide. Low temperatures into the low 40s in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Sunday: Gradually turning mostly sunny with high temperatures into the mid 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts reaching 20-25mph.

Extended: The first half of the week is looking quite windy as a cold front will cross through the state on Tuesday, binging cooler temperatures and rain/snow chances.

