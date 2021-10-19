Tuesday Forecast Update

Tuesday Forecast:

A very nice but breezy day for the Pikes Peak region. Highs will be near seasonal norms this afternoon which leaves us in the mid 60s. Sunshine will be in full force through today and clear skies overnight will allow for temperatures to drop into the low 30s and upper 20s.

EXTENDED:

A ridge of high pressure is setting up over us and will dominate our weather pattern between now and the end of the weekend. What that means is that clear skies and a gradual warming of our temperatures is expected. No solid rain or snow chances anywhere across Colorado is expected until early next week.