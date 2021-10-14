Skip to Content
today at 7:59 AM
Published 7:43 AM

Scattered rain and snow showers and cool temps today

10-14 highs

Mainly cloudy and cool today with scattered rain and snow showers.

TODAY: Cool today with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s. Rain and snow showers can be expected this afternoon and into the evening.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold overnight with morning lows falling into the 20s and 30s by sunrise Friday.

EXTENDED: Plentiful sunshine and chilly Friday with highs in the mid and upper-50s. High pressure builds across the region this weekend with warming temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the upper-60s, with the mid-70s by Sunday.

Chris Larson

