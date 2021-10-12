Strong and possibly damaging winds Tuesday

Weather

Strong and possibly damaging winds possible today, along with critical fire weather.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and strong winds today. SW winds 30 to 40 mph and gusting as high as 60 mph. We will see snow in the mountains to our west. Highs today will range from the upper-50s to the upper-60s.

TONIGHT: Winds will gradually back down overnight with partly cloudy skies. Chilly lows Wednesday morning with lows in the mid and upper-30s.

EXTENDED: Wednesday will be a transition day before our next area of low pressure arrives Thursday. A chance for rain and snow showers is in the forecast for Thursday afternoon and evening. And much cooler temperatures with the first freeze of the season for Colorado Springs.