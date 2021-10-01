Cloudy skies and rain showers for your Friday
Mainly cloudy with numerous rain showers during the day Friday.
TODAY: An area of low pressure will continue to bringing showers and cool temperatures across the region Friday. Highs today will top out in the mid-50s.
TONIGHT: Rain showers will linger Friday night into Saturday morning. Overnight lows dip into the mid and upper-40s Saturday morning.
EXTENDED: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers Saturday morning… with just isolated showers Saturday afternoon and evening. Skies will begin to clear Saturday night with more sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday.
