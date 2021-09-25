Rain Chances Next Week

Weather

Tonight: Mostly clear skies overnight with low temperatures to 50 degrees in Colorado Springs and 49 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Plenty of morning sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. High temperatures to 87 degrees in Colorado Springs and 93 in Pueblo. No chance of precipitation with winds at 10-15mph.

Extended: Staying beautiful on Monday with a weather pattern change beginning to take shape on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures are expected with rain/thunderstorm chances through the midweek forecast. Finally starting to feel like fall!

