Marty’s Tuesday Evening Forecast – Crisp Night Ahead! – 9/21/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking our weather for the official start of fall on Wednesday!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A Freeze Warning is again in effect for the San Luis Valley from 3AM to 9AM, and a Frost Advisory is up for parts of Elbert and Lincoln counties from 2AM to 8AM, but we expect the air to remain above freezing along the I-25 corridor.

Wednesday: Happy fall everyone! Crisp early, then mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s for most areas, but some higher mountain communities may remain in the 60s.

Extended: Thursday should be partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer again in advance of another weak cold front that may slide over eastern Colorado on Friday dropping the temperatures by about 5 to 10 degrees. Next weekend looks dry, warm, and breezy.