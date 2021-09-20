Marty’s Monday Evening Forecast – 9/20/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking our weather for the official start of fall on Wednesday!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with intermittent, generally light showers possible at times, especially along and east of I-25. It will be cold enough that any stronger showers could result in a changeover from rain to wet snow over the mountains, but we do not expect heavy precipitation anywhere tonight so no accumulations of snow are expected. The blanket of clouds should keep the air temperature above freezing over all of eastern Colorado tonight, but a few spots on the higher terrain along I-25 could dip into the mid to upper 30s. Over our local mountain communities 30s will be widespread and some areas may dip to near or slightly below freezing for a short time. Widespread below freezing temperatures are expected over the San Luis Valley, so the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for late tonight through 9:00 AM on Tuesday.

Tuesday: Morning low clouds, areas of drizzle or light showers, and patchy fog will give way to a mostly sunny sky during the afternoon, but we’ll remain cool with high temperatures only in the 60s to lower 70s for the plains with 50s and 60s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended: Fall officially begins on Wednesday, and right now it appears we’ll be sunny and much warmer with highs in the 80s to near 90 for the plains. Thursday should be partly cloudy, breezy, and warm again in advance of another weak cold front that may slide over eastern Colorado on Friday dropping the temperatures by about 5 to 10 degrees. Next weekend looks dry, warm, and breezy.