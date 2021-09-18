Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Still Summer – 9/18/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking a warm weekend, but another cold front is on the way before too long!

Today: Any patchy low clouds will give way to a sunny early this morning, then breezy this afternoon with some clouds developing over the mountains where a few sprinkles are possible very late in the day. Although the morning will be cool, the afternoon will be much warmer again with high temperatures back into the 80s and 90s for the plains, 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cool with low temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s for the plains with mainly 40s over the mountains and mountain valleys.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy to windy at times, and warm again with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for the plains, 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys. There’s a slight chance that some sprinkles or brief showers will form over the southeastern corner of the state late this afternoon, but we don’t expect any significant rainfall.

Extended: Much cooler air should slide over the area again on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures falling into the 60s and 70s for most areas and low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We expect breezy to windy conditions with the early week cold front, and although scattered showers are possible as the front arrives on Monday, it does not currently appear likely that we’ll receive widespread precipitation early next week. Wednesday looks sunny, Thursday should be partly cloudy, and both days look much warmer again with highs in the 80s to near 90 for the plains. Another cold front may slide over eastern Colorado on Friday.