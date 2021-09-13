Partly cloudy and hot Monday… unsettled and cooler Tuesday

Weather

Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy Monday afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly out across the eastern plains.

TODAY: Highs today will top out in the upper-80s and low-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight… with morning lows in the mid and upper-50s.

EXTENDED: A frontal boundary will cross the area on Tuesday, resulting in more widespread rain showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures. Highs Tuesday will range from the upper-70s to the mid-80s. The atmosphere will dry out quickly by Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper-80s.