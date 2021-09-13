Marty’s Monday Evening Forecast – Tracking A Cold Front – 9/13/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking a cold front and better chances for thunderstorms, at least briefly.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this evening mainly north of the Arkansas River, but limited moisture should keep thunderstorms weak over southern Colorado with brief downpours, lightning, and gusty wind the primary threats. As a cold front slides over the area, briefly gusty wind should subside and the sky should become mostly clear after midnight, but some patchy low clouds may develop over the plains by morning. We expect low temperatures in the 50s for the plains with 30s and 40s over our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys.

Tuesday: Any patchy low clouds over the plains in the morning will break up, then becoming partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms along and east of I-25 will have some low-level moisture to work with and may become strong enough to approach severe criteria over the plains with localized heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail to an inch in diameter, and thunderstorm wind gusts near 60 mph the primary threats. We’ll be cooler, most notably over the plains with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most areas, but some mountain communities may remain in the 60s.

Extended: Starting Wednesday, we expect an extended stretch of dry, very warm weather with plenty of sun, occasional wind, and possibly some haze at times. High temperatures will reach the 80s and 90s for the plains most days, 60s and 70s over the mountains, and 70s to lower 80s for the big southern valleys, but the nights will be cool with 40s and 50s for most areas.