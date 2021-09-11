Finally Cooling Off!

Weather

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible, mostly staying north of Colorado Springs/ I-70. Mostly clear skies overnight with low temperatures to 59 degrees in Colorado Springs and 61 in Pueblo. A light northerly breeze will pick up around midnight with gusts to 20mph.

Sunday: Cooler temperatures arrive, highs hitting 86 degrees in Colorado Springs and 92 in Pueblo. Sunny skies to start the day, gradually turning partly cloudy by early afternoon. Scattered showers will develop in the high country and push east through the day. Brief, quick moving thunderstorms are possible in Colorado Springs with the biggest threats being lightning and strong wind gusts.

Extended: Warming back into the 90s for Monday. Keep an eye on Tuesday as a cold front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms along with seasonal temperatures.

