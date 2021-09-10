Another day of record setting heat is likely

Weather

Record setting heat likely for the second day in a row.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot Friday afternoon with highs in the mid and upper-90s… and tripple digit heat across the eastern plains. Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Alamosa are all forecast to set records today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Sunny to partly cloudy and hot Saturday along with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once again highs will be in the mid and upper-90s. A weak cool front will work across the area Saturday night, dropping temperatures slightly for Sunday.