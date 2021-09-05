Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Warm & Hazy – 9/5/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking chances for thunderstorms and relatively cool air to start the holiday weekend, but warmer and drier air will return soon.

Today: Mostly sunny for most areas, and warmer with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90 for the plains, 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and this evening over the southeastern corner of the state near the Kansas and Oklahoma state lines.

Tonight: If there are any storms over extreme southeastern Colorado this evening they will move quickly out of the state tonight. Otherwise mostly clear with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the plains with 30s and 40s over our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys.

Extended: We’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hazy, and warmer again for Labor Day. A weak cold front may clip eastern Colorado on Tuesday and take the edge off of the heat a little, but right now this front, if it makes it into the area, looks dry so we don’t expect any rain. Warmer again starting Wednesday. High temperatures will rise well into the 80s and 90s for the plains with 70s to lower 80s over the mountains and mountain valleys through the end of the week, but the nights will be cool. The plains will remain dry, and fire weather may become a concern later in the week or next weekend depending on the timing of the next cold front. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could return to the mountains and mountain valleys starting Friday, and a cold front could bring rain to more areas on Saturday.