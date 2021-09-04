Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – PM Storms Possible – 9/4/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking chances for thunderstorms and relatively cool air to start the holiday weekend, but warmer and drier air will return soon.

Today: Any patchy low clouds and fog over the plains will break up early in the morning, then partly cloudy and breezy at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing mainly over and near the mountains or near the New Mexico state line during the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms may straggle out over the plains by evening, although we expect these to be few and far between. Thunderstorms today are likely to be less numerous and weaker than those we had yesterday, but brief downpours could still accompany any thunderstorms. Behind the cold front the air will remain relatively cool with high temperatures in the 70s to lower 80s for most areas, but some of our local mountain communities will remain in the 60s.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will end quickly for most mountain areas as the sun sets, but isolated showers and thunderstorms could continue after sunset over the plains. Away from spotty showers and thunderstorms we expect a partly cloudy sky over the plains and mostly clear conditions over the mountains by morning with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the plains with mainly 40s again over our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90 for the plains, 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Extended: We’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer again for Labor Day. A weak cold front may clip eastern Colorado on Tuesday and put the brakes on the heat temporarily, but right now this front, if it makes it into the area, looks dry so we don’t expect any rain. Warmer again starting Wednesday with increasing wind and heat through the end of the week. High temperatures will rise well into the 80s and 90s for the plains with 70s to lower 80s over the mountains and mountain valleys. The plains will remain dry, and fire weather may become a concern later in the week or next weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could return to the mountains and mountain valleys starting Friday or Saturday, but we do not expect significant rainfall this week.