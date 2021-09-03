Marty’s Friday Evening Forecast – Tracking Thunderstorms – 9/3/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking chances for thunderstorms and relatively cool air to start the holiday weekend, but warmer and drier air will return soon.

Tonight: Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected along and west of the I-25 corridor this evening along and north of the Arkansas River with storms moving southeast and continuing well into the night over the plains. Many thunderstorms will be capable of producing localized downpours and frequent lightning, and the strongest storms could briefly approach severe criteria with hail to near an inch in diameter and wind gusts to near 60 mph. A weak cold front will also slide south over eastern Colorado during the night leaving some areas breezy at times even as the showers and thunderstorms wind down. By morning some patchy low clouds may develop, and there could still be some isolated, weak showers over the plains. Low temperatures should fall into the 50s to lower 60s over the plains with 40s for most of our local mountain communities and the high mountain valleys.

Saturday: Any patchy low clouds will break up early in the morning, then partly cloudy and breezy at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing mainly over and near the mountains during the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms may straggle out over the plains by evening, although we expect these to be few and far between. Thunderstorms today are likely to be less numerous and weaker than those we had yesterday. Behind the cold front the air will remain relatively cool with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most areas.

Extended: Dry air will work over the area early through Monday leaving many areas mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer for Labor Day. A weak cold front may clip eastern Colorado on Tuesday and put the brakes on the heat temporarily, but right now this front, if it makes it into the area, looks dry so we don’t expect any rain. Warmer again starting Wednesday with increasing wind and heat through the end of the week. High temperatures will rise well into the 80s and 90s for the plains with 70s to lower 80s over the mountains and mountain valleys. The plains will remain dry, and fire weather may become a concern later in the week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could return to the mountains and mountain valleys starting Friday or Saturday, but we do not expect significant rainfall this week.