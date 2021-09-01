Stormy weather heading out way this evening

Weather

Sunny early with showers and thunderstorms this evening. Milder temperatures heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Hot temperatures again this afternoon with highs in the upper-80s and the mid-90s. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this evening.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms push east of I-25 by 8 pm. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED: Elevated chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday along with milder temperatures. Highs Thursday and Friday will top out in the mid and upper-80s. Lower storm chances heading into the weekend.