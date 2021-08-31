Skip to Content
Hot and hazy today… with midweek showers on the way

8-31 highs

Hot and hazy today with record breaking temperatures possible.

TODAY: Hot and dry today with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper-90s. Triple digit heat is likely across the eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild overnight with morning lows Wednesday in the low-60s.

EXTENDED: Increasing chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday and carrying us into the weekend. Milder temperatures with highs in the mid and upper-80s by Thursday.

