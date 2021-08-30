Sunshine and heat to start the work week

Weather

Mainly sunny, dry and hot to start the work week. Monsoonal moisture returns by the mid week.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and hot Monday afternoon with highs in the low and mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the low-60s.

EXTENDED: Monsoonal moisture will surge into Colorado starting on Wednesday. We'll see milder temperatures starting on Thursday with more numerous showers and thunderstorms as highs dip into the upper-70s and low-80s.