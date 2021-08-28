Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Toasty – 8/28/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re in for a hot start to the weekend, but we are tracking a cold front.

Today: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the 90s to near 100 for the plains with 70s and 80s for our local mountain communities and high mountain valleys. Isolated, generally weak thunderstorms will develop over and near the mountains, but for most areas it does not appear likely we should expect significant rainfall, still, some clouds and cool wind gusts could help take the edge of the heat temporarily for some areas. A stronger storm could develop near the Kansas state line late in the day as well, mostly north of the Arkansas River.

Tonight: Any showers or thunderstorms should wind down this evening, then becoming breezy to windy at times as a cold front works over the area from north to south during the night. It is possible that a few quick showers could accompany the cold front as it passes over the area through the night, and it is also possible that areas of low cloud cover and maybe even some sprinkles or light showers will develop towards dawn. By morning the air should have cooled into the 50s and 60s over the plains with 40s for our local mountain communities and the high mountain valleys.

Sunday: Morning low clouds will break up leaving us partly cloudy, breezy to windy at times, and cooler during the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms should develop over and near the mountains during the afternoon and evening, and any stronger cells could produce brief downpours, but they look to remain rather spotty. The best coverage of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening should be over and near the Sangre De Cristo mountains, and an isolated storm could develop over the southeastern corner of the state late as well. High temperatures are only expected to reach the 70s and 80s for most areas.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday look hot and mostly dry. Isolated thunderstorms may return to mostly mountain areas on Wednesday, but many locations look to remain hot and dry, and the wind will increase. Increasing clouds and better chances for rain Thursday and Friday might help take the edge off the heat for some areas at times.