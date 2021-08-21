Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Cooler – 8/21/2021

Weather

Overview: Expect a cool, breezy start to the weekend with slight chances for showers and thunderstorms over a few areas. Starting Sunday, the air looks to be much warmer again for a while.

Today: Early clouds could produce a few showers this morning over the plains, then partly cloudy, breezy, and cool for this time of year with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the plains, 60s and 70s for the mountains. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may redevelop over and near the mountains, as well as over the far southeastern corner of the state later this afternoon, severe weather is not likely, and the haze should be lighter.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms will end, then becoming mostly clear with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the plains with 40s and 50s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s to middle 90s along the I-25 corridor, 90s to near 100 for the plains, and 70s and 80s over the mountains and high mountain valleys. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over extreme southern and southeastern Colorado late, but most areas will remain dry.

Extended: We’re expecting hot, mostly dry days to start the week with just a slight chance for a brief shower or a crack of thunder over and near the mountains during the afternoon hours. It appears a weak cold front might slide over parts of eastern Colorado on Wednesday, and if so, the air may cool just a little briefly, and some areas might have a better chance for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms. The end of the week still looks very warm with only isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but next weekend could be a little cooler and wetter.