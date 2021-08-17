Hazy and hot Tuesday, but cooler air ahead

Weather

Hot and hazy Tuesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms over the higher terrain.

TODAY: Sunshine and haze rolling into Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the low-90s to the upper-90s across southern Colorado.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and hot again Wednesday afternoon. Western Colorado will see numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. Southern Colorado will see more active weather and cooler temperatures come Thursday as highs dip into the mid-80s. Drying out and mild for the weekend ahead.