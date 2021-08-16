Warm and hazy Monday… unsettled by Thursday

Weather

Partly cloudy and warm Monday afternoon with periods of smoke and haze.

TODAY: Chances for showers and thunderstorms is low for today, with most of the activity along the border with New Mexico.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild overnight temperatures with morning lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny skies and dry Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper-80s and low to mid-90s. T'storm chances remain low. Unsettled weather will arrive by Thursday with numerous showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Isolated severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening.