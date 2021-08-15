Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Scattered PM Storms – 8/15/2021

Weather

Overview: The air looks very warm to hot early in the week although spotty thunderstorms may help to cool the air at times.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing over the mountains by early afternoon and then drifting over the I-25 corridor and parts of the plains of eastern Colorado through early evening. Localized downpours are possible under any stronger cells that develop. High temperatures will again reach the 80s and 90s for the plains with 70s and 80s for the mountains and high mountain valleys, but the air will cool in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Thunderstorms will end this evening then partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s for the plains with 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Extended: Thunderstorm chances look best over the mountains and the far eastern plains of Colorado on Monday. Tuesday looks hot and mostly dry for the plains, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible over and near the mountains. An approaching upper-level wave should increase the wind starting Wednesday and may bring some cooler air over the area towards the end of the week. If this wave tracks far enough south, it could increase the coverage of thunderstorms over more of southern Colorado.