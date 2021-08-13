Partly cloudy and warm heading into the weekend

Weather

Sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures to end the work week.

TODAY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon, with most of the activity over the higher terrain to our west. Highs will range from the mid-80s to the low-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a general clearing trend towards sunrise Saturday morning. Morning starts will be in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and warm through the weekend. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures both days will remain in the upper-80s and low-90s. We'll see a more active weather pattern develop by the middle of next week.