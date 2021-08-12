Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday afternoon

Weather

Lesser amounts of smoke and haze today, along with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: We'll go from sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon… and we'll continue to see a layer of haze in the skies above. Highs today will be in the upper-80s to the mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures overnight. Expect morning lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Chances for showers and thunderstorms will really ramp up for Friday afternoon. High temperatures will hold in the mid and upper-80s across southern Colorado. Partly cloudy and warm this weekend with just a few isolated thunder showers.