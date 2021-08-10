Hazy and hot once again Tuesday

Weather

Not quite as hot this afternoon, but we'll still be contending with hazy skies.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies as shower and thunderstorm chances remain low today. Highs today will top out in the upper-80s and low to mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild overnight temperatures. Morning lows will dip into the low-60s Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED: Hot and basically dry Wednesday with a small chance for showers in far southern Colorado. A better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms starting Friday and into the weekend.