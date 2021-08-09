Smoky and hot with poor air quality once again

Weather

Smoke and haze once again impacting air quality conditions in southern Colorado.

TODAY: Hot temperatures and hazy conditions Monday with afternoon temps in the mid and upper-90s and low triple digits Monday afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain very low.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies overnight with mild temperatures. Overnight lows Tuesday will be in the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will be slightly milder on Tuesday behind a weak cold front. And shower and thunderstorm chances remain low through the middle of the week. Hazy, smoky skies will linger through at least Wednesday with highs remaining in the low-90s