Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Smoky – 8/7/2021

Weather

Overview: Although very spotty showers and thunderstorms could affect a few areas at time over the next several days, we’re tracking mostly dry and hot conditions.

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, and not quite as hot with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for most areas, but some mountain communities will remain in the 70s. The air will continue to be hazy due to smoke. Very isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop along the leading edge of the cold front most likely over the Raton Mesa or near the Kansas state line, but other areas should remain dry.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s for the plains, 40s over the mountains and high mountain valleys.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hazy and hot with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s along the I-25 corridor, 90s to near 100 for the plains, and 70s and 80s over the mountains.

Extended: Monday and Tuesday look hot with only very slight chances for brief sprinkles or quick showers, mainly over and near the mountains or near the New Mexico state line. The air may cool slightly starting Wednesday but we still expect high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for most areas with some 70s over the mountains. While isolated showers and thunderstorms may remain possible at times later in the week, the chances for significant rain don’t look so great right now.