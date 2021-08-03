Skip to Content
today at 7:31 AM
Published 7:20 AM

Below average temperatures and scattered afternoon storms

8-3 HIGHS

Smoke and haze once again today, paired with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with below average temperatures Tuesday afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows will bottom out in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Showers and thunderstorm chances will linter into the midweek before we begin drying out and heating up by weeks end. Highs by Friday will rise into the mid and upper-90s.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

