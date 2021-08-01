Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Mostly Cloudy & Cool, 8/1/2021

Weather

Overview: After a brief break from the heat we expect a return to more “normal” conditions across the state.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thunderstorms most likely over and near the mountains and along the Raton Mesa this morning. The cool air should limit the redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms over the plains during the afternoon so we expect most afternoon showers and thunderstorms to be confined to the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide. High temperatures will only reach the 60s and 70s for most areas, and over the mountains, mainy areas may remain in the 50s.

Tonight: Any showers and thunderstorms over the mountains will end, then becoming partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the mountains, 50s to lower 60s for the plains.

Extended: We expect more sunshine during the day on Monday and it will not be as cool. Showers and thunderstorms may again increase in coverage and intensity during the afternoon/evening hours over and near the mountains on Monday with a renewed threat for flash flooding. The air should warm some for the rest of the week, but we do not appear to be as hot as we were last week. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms most days with Wednesday and Thursday looking to be the “driest” days of the week.