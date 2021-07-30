Hot Friday, but cooler temperatures are on the way

Weather

Mainly sunny and hot for one more day, with cooler temperatures this weekend.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and sizzling hot temperatures. Highs Friday in the low to mid-90s. And triple digit heat possible across the eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild overnight. Morning starts Saturday will be in the low and mid-60s. Light rain showers are possible Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: A much more active and cooler weather pattern for the weekend. Numerous showers and thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon and night. A cold front will drop temps into the seventies on Sunday. An elevated chance for showers and thunderstorms extend through Tuesday.