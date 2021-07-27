Mainly sunny and hot the next few days

Weather

Mainly sunny and hot for your Tuesday afternoon with thunderstorm chances remaining low.

TODAY: High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern today. High temperatures today will top out in the upper-80s and low to mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and very mild overnight with morning lows in the low to mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny and hot through the end of the work week on Friday with temperatures in the 90s and low-100s. Rain showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast for the weekend, along with cooler temperatures. Highs by Sunday will dip into the 70s and 80s.