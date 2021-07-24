Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – A Little Cooler, PM Storms – 7/24/2021

Weather

Overview: Scattered thunderstorms are expected at times over various areas through Monday. For many areas the air will get hotter again starting Tuesday.

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, and a little cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Most of the storms today are likely to be found on the higher terrain along and west of the I-25 corridor with the greatest coverage likely north of the Arkansas River early, but later in the day thunderstorms should also develop farther south. Isolated thunderstorms could also develop over lower elevations across the plains, but these will be few and far between. Thunderstorms today aren’t likely to be severe, but localized downpours, gusty wind, and frequent lightning will accompany any stronger storms. The air should be slightly cooler today with highs in the 80s and 90s for the plains, 70s to lower 80s for the eastern mountains and high mountain valleys.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening before gradually winding down late, then partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most areas.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing again as the day progresses. Thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon are more likely to develop/drift farther east across the plains with time. High temperatures should again reach the 80s and 90s for the plains with 70s to lower 80s for the mountains and high valleys.

Extended: The air will begin to warm on Monday, but we still expect a few afternoon storms that could help to take the edge off the heat a little. Starting Tuesday storms will be more isolated and likely confined to the mountains with Wednesday looking to be the hottest and driest day of the week with high temperatures in the 90s to lower 100s across the plains. By Friday it appears that thunderstorms should increase in coverage and spread over more of the area, which should help cool the air a little.