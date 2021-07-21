Hot and hazy conditions coupled with afternoon thunderstorms

Weather

Sunshine and haze for your Wednesday afternoon as temperatures soar into the upper 80s and the low to mid-90s.

TODAY: Hot temps and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon. Stronger storms with torrential rains in the mountains are possible today.

TONIGHT: Shower and thunderstorm activity will gradually die off later tonight with partly cloudy skies overnight. Morning lows will fall into the low and mid-60s.

EXTENDER: Hot temperatures coupled with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms can be expected through the weekend. Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week with temps climbing into the upper-90s across the plains.