Sunny and warm Tuesday. Showers and storms return Wednesday.

Weather

Sunshine and haze in the forecast for your Tuesday along with some very warm temperatures.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and generally dry Tuesday afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper-80s and low to mid-90s. Showers and thunderstorms will remain mainly to the west over the higher terrain.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy overnight, with morning lows falling into the low-60s.

EXTENDED: Wednesday will mark the start of a more active weather pattern across southern Colorado. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through the end of the week. Temperatures will also heat up into the mid and upper-90s through Friday.