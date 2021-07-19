Sunny skies and hot Monday afternoon

Weather

Sunny skies and hot temperatures for you Monday afternoon.

TODAY: High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern over the next several days. Highs Monday will top out in the upper-80s and low to mid-90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances are extremely low today.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight temperatures with morning lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Sunny and dry on Tuesday, but thunderstorm chances really begin to ramp up by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the upper-80s and low to mid-90s with more numerous showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week.