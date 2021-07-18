Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Few PM Storms – 7/18/2021

Weather

Overview: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this weekend for most areas, but starting next week thunderstorms will be confined to mainly mountain areas.

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing mainly over and near the mountains this afternoon. Storms will probably be very spotty over the plains today, and in general we expect fewer storms than we had on Saturday. Storms that do develop could produce brief downpours, small hail, cooling wind gusts and frequent lightning. Should a slow-moving storm drift over a burn scar flash flooding is possible. Very warm with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s for most areas, but some mountain communities will remain in the 70s.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms should end as the sun sets for most areas, but the far southeastern plains could have storms continue after sunset. Eventually the sky will clear and low temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for most areas, but the higher mountain communities will cool into the 40s.

Extended: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are most likely over and near the mountains early in the week, and probably only over the mountains after Wednesday. The bottom line is that it doesn’t appear likely we should expect much rain over the plains of eastern Colorado this week. Each afternoon will be very warm with 80s and 90s for most areas; 70s over the higher mountain communities.