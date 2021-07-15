Mainly sunny and warm Thursday

Weather

A mixture of sun and clouds Thursday afternoon with just a few isolated late day showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Temperatures will remain slightly below average for this time of July with highs in the mid and upper-80s. Isolated late day t'storms can be expected across the area this afternoon but firing first over the mountains.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing as we head overnight. Morning lows Friday will be cool with starts in the upper-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: High pressure will continue to build across the four corners this weekend, and this will allow for a slow warming trend. Chances for afternoon convection remain relatively low with just isolated thunderstorm activity expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon.