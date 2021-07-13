Very warm with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Weather

Smoke and haze will once again affect sky conditions across southern Colorado Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper-80s and a few upper-90s across the plains.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows Wednesday mid-50s and low-60s.

EXTENDED: Elevated chances for showers and thunderstorms through Friday. High temperatures will remain in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Storms chances will go down heading into the weekend.