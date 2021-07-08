Sizzling summer temps the next two days

Weather

Mainly sunny and hot the next couple of days. Milder temperatures Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine early Thursday and warming up rapidly. Highs today will top out in the mid-90s and low triple digits. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain low.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and mild overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid and upper-60s.

EXTENDED: Hot for another day Friday with triple digit heat across the plains. Windy conditions Friday afternoon to go along with the heat. Much cooler temperatures this weekend… with highs falling back into the mid-80s.