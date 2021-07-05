Marty’s Monday Afternoon/Evening Forecast – Tracking Storms – 7/5/2021

Weather

This Evening/Tonight: Scattered, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will move off of the mountains and over the I-25 corridor and gradually dissipate as they move away from the mountains later this evening. While most storms today are unlikely to be severe, the strongest cells across the I-25 corridor could briefly produce hail to near 1” in diameter and thunderstorm wind gusts close to 60 mph. In general, stronger storms will produce localized downpours, frequent lightning, gusty wind, and small hail. There is a threat for flash flooding should any stronger storms interact with local burn scars, are remain stationary over the mountains, and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 9:00 PM primarily for the higher terrain to the southwest and west of Pueblo. Becoming party cloudy late with some patchy low clouds possible over the plains. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 60s for the plains with 50s over our local mountain communities, some of the high mountain valleys will dip into the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and a little cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing again during the afternoon. The focus for the majority of storms should be along and south of the Arkansas River, and particularly over and near the Wet and Sangre De Cristo Mountains where the rain could be heavy and thunderstorms could approach severe criteria. Thunderstorms are also expected around the Pikes Peak Region, especially over the mountains, but they may be less numerous than for areas farther south. High temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s for most areas, coolest on the higher terrain.

Extended: Although isolated storms could develop over and near the mountains on Wednesday, most areas look to remain dry. The end of the week looks hot with only very spotty storms to help bring some shade and cooling wind to some areas. Next weekend may be a little cooler.