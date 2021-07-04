Marty’s Sunday Morning Forecast – Happy Independence Day! – 7/4/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking slightly cooler air and better chances for rain to start the workweek.

Today: Happy Independence Day! Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with just a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms over the area this afternoon. Except possibly for the far southeastern corner of the state, thunderstorms today aren’t likely to be severe, but any storms will cool the air temporarily, and the strongest cells could produce brief downpours, frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty wind. High temperatures will reach the 80s and 90s for most areas, but some mountain communities may remain in the 70s.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms should wind down this evening, but over the plains east of I-25, they could last a little longer into the evening than those along and west of I-25, and possibly have a better chance to affect any evening fireworks displays. All areas should become partly cloudy to mostly clear during the night. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys should cool into the 40s again.

Extended: A weak wave looks to enhance the coverage of showers and thunderstorms over the area on Monday, which may be the day with the best coverage of showers and thunderstorms this week. Tuesday looks cooler with fewer storms, and most areas look to remain dry on Wednesday. The end of the week looks hot with only isolated storms to help bring some shade and cooling wind to some areas.