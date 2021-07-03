Marty’s Saturday Morning Forecast – Spotty PM Storms – 7/3/2021

Weather

Overview: We’re tracking a warm, holiday weekend with cooler air and better chances for rain to start the workweek.

Today: Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorms today aren’t likely to be severe in most cases, but a stronger storm or two could produce some hail to near and inch in diameter or wind gusts near 60 mph over the plains mainly east of I-25. Elsewhere just expect localized downpours, frequent lightning, temporarily cooling wind gusts, and possibly some pea sized hail should a storm drift overhead. High temperatures will warm into the 80s to lower 90s for the plains with 70s and 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms should decrease in coverage this evening, but a few could liger past sunset over the plains. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for most areas, but the high mountain valleys could cool into the 40s.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with just a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms over and near the mountains. Storms over the far eastern plains could be a little more numerous late in the day. High temperatures will reach the 80s and 90s for most areas, but some mountain communities may remain in the 70s.

Extended: A weak wave looks to enhance the coverage of showers and thunderstorms over the area on Monday, which may be the day with the best coverage of showers and thunderstorms this week. Tuesday looks cooler with fewer storms, and most areas look to remain dry on Wednesday. The end of the week looks hot with only isolated storms to help bring some shade and cooling wind to some areas.