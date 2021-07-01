Flash flood risk for Thursday afternoon and evening

Weather

Torrential rain showers possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening. Strong thunderstorms with the potential for flooding rains are possible. Highs will be in the upper-70s to the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms are possible through this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.

EXTENDED: Numerous showers and thunderstorms possible again Friday afternoon with copious amounts of moisture in place. Temperatures will gradually warm heading into the weekend… and shower and thunderstorm chances will drop just a bit for Saturday and the 4th of July. High temps will climb into the mid and upper-80s.